Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. owned about 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJP opened at $24.61 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47.

