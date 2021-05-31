Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Short Interest Up 55.2% in May

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the April 29th total of 56,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ METC opened at $5.75 on Monday. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $253.98 million, a P/E ratio of -95.83 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on METC shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Ramaco Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.