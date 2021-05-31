Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. Open Lending posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 666.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.62.

In other news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $596,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 1,047.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 46,915 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 0.37. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

