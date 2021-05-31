Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Short Interest Update

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 232,800 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the April 29th total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEGH. B. Riley increased their price objective on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $19.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $20.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 45.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 604,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 189,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 27.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,662 shares during the period. 18.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.