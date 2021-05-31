Wasatch Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 16.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 838,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 166,478 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $46,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $24,781,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Moelis & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 6,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $371,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 443,265 shares of company stock worth $24,994,325. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $53.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.23. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

