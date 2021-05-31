FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Stake Raised by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,007 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 2.45% of FB Financial worth $51,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in FB Financial by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $65,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,560.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $476,235.00. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBK. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $41.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.21. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 17.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.80%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

