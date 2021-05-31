Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $85.66 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of EPAM Systems worth $85,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 562.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $477.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $453.55 and a 200-day moving average of $380.97. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.41 and a 12 month high of $486.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 79.73, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at $657,630,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $3,848,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,381 shares of company stock worth $28,479,569. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.50.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.