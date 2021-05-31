Wasatch Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,412,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,121,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Juniper Industrial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,093,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $5,762,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Industrial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 497,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 81,994 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $5,100,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JIH opened at $13.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17. Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $14.88.

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial sector. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Chatham, New Jersey.

