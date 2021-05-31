Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Equifax during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Equifax during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EFX opened at $235.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $242.13.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. Equifax’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.25.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

