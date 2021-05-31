Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.26 million-$43.32 million.

Phoenix New Media stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $126.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.18. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 35.42%.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

