Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,169,000 after buying an additional 810,716 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Generac by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after buying an additional 514,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Generac by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,984,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GNRC opened at $328.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.72 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Insiders have sold 38,098 shares of company stock worth $12,693,731 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.69.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

