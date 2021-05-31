Wrapmanager Inc. Increases Stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 40.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in EVO Payments by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVOP shares. Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $28.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.06.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $274,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 335,563 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,245.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,920 shares of company stock worth $4,521,973. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

