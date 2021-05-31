Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in argenx by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,542 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,331,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,671,000 after acquiring an additional 454,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 63.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,756,000 after acquiring an additional 215,719 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth $157,708,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,519,000 after acquiring an additional 76,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $278.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.20. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $210.35 and a 52 week high of $382.15. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 0.91.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. Analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.00.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.