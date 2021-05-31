Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,977,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,698,000 after buying an additional 1,113,052 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $51,059,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $525,910,000 after purchasing an additional 373,916 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,365,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,019,000 after purchasing an additional 314,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,371,000 after purchasing an additional 180,863 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,870,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,100. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GKOS opened at $73.58 on Monday. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.75 and a 200-day moving average of $81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GKOS. TheStreet lowered shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

