Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJG. FMR LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,569 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,467,000 after purchasing an additional 412,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 438,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,198,000 after purchasing an additional 260,943 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.13.

Shares of AJG opened at $146.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $92.49 and a 12-month high of $154.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

