Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 1,008 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,665,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,370,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,125,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,467,000 after acquiring an additional 685,208 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,941,000 after acquiring an additional 505,618 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 127,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACIW opened at $38.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.54.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $884,730.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.