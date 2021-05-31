Coastline Trust Co Sells 440 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,685,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.94.

GD opened at $189.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

