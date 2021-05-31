Coastline Trust Co Boosts Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,780,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $118,977,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $95,832,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,733,000 after acquiring an additional 590,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $28,791,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,035 shares of company stock worth $4,080,236 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro stock opened at $95.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.65. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAS. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.80.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

