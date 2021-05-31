Coastline Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Baxter International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 136.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,525,000 after acquiring an additional 154,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $82.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.92. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

BAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.46.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

