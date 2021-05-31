Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after buying an additional 71,225 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 23,740 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $2,049,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

NYSE WTRG opened at $47.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.00. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. Research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.