Blume Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 191,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 37,435 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $52.09 on Monday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.14.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

