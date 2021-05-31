Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,778 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 32,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $73.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.14. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $74.31.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,345,953 shares of company stock worth $94,054,353. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

