ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Update

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the April 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ENGGY opened at $11.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ENGGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Grupo Santander cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.