Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 795 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in V.F. were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in V.F. by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $294,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in V.F. by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in V.F. by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,806,000 after purchasing an additional 911,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $68,934,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

V.F. stock opened at $79.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.27. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $55.52 and a twelve month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.