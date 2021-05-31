Brokerages Set Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target at $28.57

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

SNDX opened at $18.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $886.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Podlesak acquired 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at $610,963. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

