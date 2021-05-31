Zacks: Brokerages Expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to post sales of $12.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.94 million and the highest is $12.60 million. Itamar Medical reported sales of $8.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full-year sales of $52.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.50 million to $52.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $68.93 million, with estimates ranging from $63.81 million to $74.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16).

ITMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itamar Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Itamar Medical by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Itamar Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Itamar Medical by 192.4% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 153,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 100,724 shares in the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITMR stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.89 million, a P/E ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.10. Itamar Medical has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

