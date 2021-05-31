Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.90 million-$95.70 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.60 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE ZH opened at $9.31 on Monday. Zhihu has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Zhihu will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

