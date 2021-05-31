HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 14,569 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.9% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $145.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $149.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.55 and its 200-day moving average is $129.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,884 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,243 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

