Rational Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,405 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $870,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,400,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,281,000 after buying an additional 2,701,690 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $679,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

