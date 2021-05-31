Rational Advisors LLC Has $506,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $134.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

