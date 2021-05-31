Rational Advisors LLC Has $868,000 Stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,669 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,033,000 after buying an additional 90,098 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Bandwidth by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

BAND opened at $118.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.74 and a beta of 0.45.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAND. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

In other news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $470,398.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $648,015.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,317 shares of company stock worth $995,134 over the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

