Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $5.66 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,163 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,375,000 after buying an additional 333,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,195,000 after buying an additional 141,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,015,000 after buying an additional 135,848 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,000,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,656,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $98.10 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $76.23 and a 52 week high of $100.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.83.

