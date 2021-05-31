Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,334 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,997. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

NYSE:HASI opened at $49.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

