Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 68 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Amgen by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 372.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after buying an additional 35,212 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 29,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $237.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.08 and its 200 day moving average is $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.86.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.