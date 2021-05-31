Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $178,000 Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 239.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $169.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $123.25 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.32 and its 200 day moving average is $190.21.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.94.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

