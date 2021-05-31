Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) vs. Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Financial Comparison

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) and Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Coffee has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utz Brands has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Coffee and Utz Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coffee $74.34 million 0.46 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A Utz Brands $964.31 million 3.28 -$96.51 million N/A N/A

Coffee has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Utz Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Coffee and Utz Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A Utz Brands 0 4 7 0 2.64

Utz Brands has a consensus target price of $25.95, suggesting a potential upside of 12.36%. Given Utz Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Utz Brands is more favorable than Coffee.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Utz Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Coffee shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Utz Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coffee and Utz Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coffee 0.96% 3.87% 2.78% Utz Brands N/A 2.70% 1.66%

Summary

Utz Brands beats Coffee on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators. It also roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels. As of October 31, 2020, the company supplied private label coffee under approximately 21 labels to wholesalers and retailers in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes. In addition, it roasts, blends, and packages company label branded coffee to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers. Further, the company offers tabletop coffee roasting equipment, instant coffees, and tea products for its customers. Its coffee brands include Cafe Caribe, Don Manuel, S&W, Cafe Supremo, Via Roma, Premier Roasters, Harmony Bay, and Steep and Brew. The company was formerly known as Transpacific International Group Corp and changed its name to Coffee Holding Co., Inc. in April 1998. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc. manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands. The company distributes its products through grocery, mass, club, convenience, drug, and other retailers. The company was formerly known as Collier Creek Holdings and changed its name to Utz Brands, Inc. in August 2020. Utz Brands, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

