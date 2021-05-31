Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 1,242.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,840 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment by 389.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 787.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 20.8% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

NRZ opened at $10.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.92. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NRZ. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

