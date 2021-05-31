Outset Medical (OM) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Outset Medical (NASDAQ: OM) is one of 64 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Outset Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Outset Medical alerts:

83.5% of Outset Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Outset Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A Outset Medical Competitors -248.16% -29.23% -15.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Outset Medical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 3 5 0 2.63 Outset Medical Competitors 210 875 1662 36 2.55

Outset Medical currently has a consensus target price of $58.20, indicating a potential upside of 20.57%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 17.17%. Given Outset Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Outset Medical and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $49.94 million -$121.49 million -9.95 Outset Medical Competitors $973.16 million $120.58 million 124.27

Outset Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Outset Medical. Outset Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Outset Medical beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.