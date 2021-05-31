Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 51,730 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 255,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,730 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $66,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Cummins by 13.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.6% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $257.28 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.61 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

