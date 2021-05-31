Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.96.

WDC stock opened at $75.23 on Monday. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $77.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.66 and a 200-day moving average of $60.65.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

