Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Receives $21.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BANC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Get Banc of California alerts:

BANC opened at $17.51 on Friday. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $887.14 million, a PE ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $501,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at $225,166.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $54,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494 in the last 90 days. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.