SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $298.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.30. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 242.37 and a beta of 0.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.45.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,908 shares of company stock worth $1,790,734 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.