Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VWAGY shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $36.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.91. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.