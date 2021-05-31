Rational Advisors LLC Makes New $160,000 Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $11,415,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

UHS opened at $159.63 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $162.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.82.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

