General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Short Interest Up 36.4% in May

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the April 29th total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other General Finance news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 640,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $12,164,623.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 531,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,088,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of General Finance by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 764,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 121,032 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $1,374,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of General Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Finance by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 50,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Finance during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Institutional investors own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFN opened at $19.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. General Finance has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.88 million, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.49.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $90.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.40 million. General Finance had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. Equities research analysts predict that General Finance will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GFN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of General Finance in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

