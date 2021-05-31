Short Interest in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expands By 37.1%

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 797,900 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the April 29th total of 582,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCKT shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 427,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCKT stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

