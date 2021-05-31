First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the April 29th total of 98,300 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $192.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.46.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

In related news, Director William K. Hood bought 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $83,011.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,330.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,039 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FGBI shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

