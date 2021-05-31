Rational Advisors LLC Takes $156,000 Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 625.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in HEICO by 12.5% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HEICO alerts:

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $140.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 75.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $92.45 and a 52 week high of $142.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.12.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEICO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.88.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.