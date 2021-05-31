Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Stake Lowered by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 745.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDC opened at $39.90 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $40.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53.

