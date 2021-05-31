Condor Capital Management Makes New Investment in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $732,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,748,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,997,000.

Get DHC Acquisition alerts:

DHCAU opened at $9.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for DHC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.